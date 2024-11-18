The Chancer of the Exchequer

Rachel Reeves came under increasing pressure to explain her CV on Sunday after it emerged that she used a false claim to win her seat as an MP ?? https://t.co/BwpyK7cs4D — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) November 18, 2024

These alleged false CV claims by Rachel Reeves are serious. Unless she can produce a good explanation, she should resign as Chancellor & MP – or be sacked. I know that won't happen, but brushing the allegations aside will only encourage others to make false claims. — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) November 18, 2024

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been accused of exaggerating her previous experience on her CV, but she's not alone, with 15% of Britons admitting to having done so



Have exaggerated: 15%

Have not exaggerated: 76%https://t.co/DB5fJXkr9N pic.twitter.com/tBdfnDhgVy — YouGov (@YouGov) November 18, 2024

The story about Rachel Reeves and her curriculum vitae is one of those stories that can be so debilitating for a politician and the government when things are going sub optimally. That said successive Tory Prime Ministers were happy to have Andrea Leadsom in their cabinet after she admitted to misleading claims on her CV so I cannot see her resigning or getting sacked over this.

I cannot see any markets on Rachel Reeves quitting/get sacked but right now I would be laying her in the Sir Keir Starmer successor markets, this story coupled with her political tin ears make her unlikely to succeed Starmer as either PM or next Labour leader but you could be tying up your money for over a decade.

TSE