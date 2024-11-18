The Chancer of the Exchequer
The story about Rachel Reeves and her curriculum vitae is one of those stories that can be so debilitating for a politician and the government when things are going sub optimally. That said successive Tory Prime Ministers were happy to have Andrea Leadsom in their cabinet after she admitted to misleading claims on her CV so I cannot see her resigning or getting sacked over this.
I cannot see any markets on Rachel Reeves quitting/get sacked but right now I would be laying her in the Sir Keir Starmer successor markets, this story coupled with her political tin ears make her unlikely to succeed Starmer as either PM or next Labour leader but you could be tying up your money for over a decade.
TSE