This explains so much

2. Extract from Levido memo to Sunak, 3 weeks before he decided to call the election: “It is strategically most beneficial to have an autumn election in October or November. We need as much time as possible for economic metrics to improve and for voters to feel better off.”…

4. Levido memo also argued that moving before summer would remove the “potential positive psychological effects of summer”, including lower energy bills, holidays, better weather, the Euro 24 football tournament (where England made the final) and the Olympics.…

6. So why did Rishi Sunak call the election? A) He had had enough and B) He thought things would get worse https://t.co/3PQdjq1nZp pic.twitter.com/xY2w4nCV91

? NEW: Rishi Sunak repeatedly suggested to his confidants in the autumn of 2023 that he should stand down and let someone else fight the election. Read all about it here https://t.co/3PQdjq1VOX

Remember the strange Sunak “change strategy” at conference – scrapping HS2, A-Levels and smoking. It came about because Sunak was in a funk and “psychologically giving him a new chapter … was important for keeping him positive and engaged” https://t.co/3PQdjq1nZp

I think the nicest thing that can be said about Sunak is that he wasn’t as bad as Truss or Johnson. The Northern Leg of HS2 was scrapped to keep Sunak positive and lift him out of his funk.

By the end of June, Sunak was in a deep funk. A senior adviser said: “At that point, Rishi was punch drunk. He spent a lot of his time in a very bad place. He goes through long periods of just being really down because he can’t understand why it’s happening. He doesn’t really get it.”

Sunak’s inability to move the dial with the public was the first major failure of his professional life. His incomprehension at his lack of success said a lot about his relative inexperience and naivety about politics. In one outburst he complained: “Why do people not realise I’m right?”

After Winchester, Oxford, Stanford and Goldman Sachs, another friend said: “His whole life has been an equation — ‘the harder I work, the better I do’ — and politics doesn’t work like that.” A cabinet minister said: “He’s the kid who does all his homework and can’t understand why he hasn’t got an A.”