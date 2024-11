Just one in sixteen have a favourable opinion on Welby

Pre-scandal data on attitudes to Justin Welby are here: https://t.co/uCoPJC7t5s — YouGov (@YouGov) November 12, 2024

After the bashing the archbishop has received in the last few days these findings are no surprise.

It says a lot about a supposedly Christian country that 42% of the country have not heard about the head of the Anglican Communion.

Just a reminder that Justin Welby has lifetime membership of the House of Lords, hopefully Sir Gavin Williamson is successful in removing the unelected clergy from the Lords.

TSE