64% of Britons expect the taxes they pay will increase as a result of this week's budget



Will increase: 64%

Will stay the same: 20%

— YouGov (@YouGov) October 28, 2024

Since winning a stonking majority in July it’s not gone swimmingly for Sir Keir with several unforced errors and his ratings cratering but today represents a chance for a reset. Given the leaks so far I expect some eye catching things to be announced during the first Labour budget in fourteen years.

A golden rule of budgets is those that are cheered on the day often fall apart within a few days.

Regretfully there appear to be no betting markets on today’s budget.

TSE