Sir Gavin Williamson speaks for the Tories and the nation

? @GavinWilliamson has said he’ll seek to amend the hereditary peers bill to remove the “unfairness” and “injustice” that is the bishops’ bench in HoL. He’s right – there’s no justification for automatic seats for clerics in our legislature! pic.twitter.com/UIz54aXBwK — National Secular Society (@NatSecSoc) October 15, 2024

Most supported House of Lords option, by party



Labour: entirely elected, 68% support

Lib Dems: entirely elected, 65%

Reform UK: entirely elected, 54%

Conservatives: partly elected, partly appointed, 50% (as distinct from status quo, which 35% support)https://t.co/bD8KKCZERe pic.twitter.com/IKJMWJujvR — YouGov (@YouGov) October 14, 2024

Overall, only 14% of Britons have a positive opinion of the House of Lords



Positive: 14%

Neither: 33%

Negative: 42%https://t.co/bD8KKCZERe pic.twitter.com/WWXFrZ2sR2 — YouGov (@YouGov) October 14, 2024

64% of Britons say they do not really understanding what the House of Lords does



Understand a lot: 4%

Understand a fair amount: 28%

Understand not very much: 45%

Understand nothing at all: 19%https://t.co/bD8KKCZERe pic.twitter.com/xXzIe07XGY — YouGov (@YouGov) October 14, 2024

Removing bishops from the House of Lords is great step in stopping the UK being more like Iran (the other major nation that has unelected clergy in their parliament.)

It is an amusing irony that 52% of voters in this poll that support the removal of our unelected religious rulers including a plurality of Tories.

Given the widespread approval for removing the hereditaries then perhaps House of Lords reform might give Starmer a boost in the polls although that might be the supporter of an entirely elected House of Lords in me talking.

TSE