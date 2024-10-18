Sir Gavin Williamson speaks for the Tories and the nation
Removing bishops from the House of Lords is great step in stopping the UK being more like Iran (the other major nation that has unelected clergy in their parliament.)
It is an amusing irony that 52% of voters in this poll that support the removal of our unelected religious rulers including a plurality of Tories.
Given the widespread approval for removing the hereditaries then perhaps House of Lords reform might give Starmer a boost in the polls although that might be the supporter of an entirely elected House of Lords in me talking.
TSE