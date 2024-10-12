Alex Salmond has died
I would place Alex Salmond in the top five consequential politicians of my lifetime, he transformed Scottish Nationalism from a minor past time to a near majority in Scotland.
It is often forgotten that Scottish devolution was set up to kill Scottish nationalism stone dead and also to ensure no party won a majority at Holyrood, both allusions he smashed in 2007 and 2011 respectively.
Alex Salmond was a regular reader of PB and once quoted Mike Smithson and PB in the House of Commons, I met him once and he was really engaging company
My thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.
TSE