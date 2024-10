The Conservative Party needs to rebuild trust on economic competence, cutting migration and reforming public services.



Strong, clear and measured. James has what it takes.



Read why I’m backing @JamesCleverly? https://t.co/Ko6ENSZ6le — Mel Stride (@MelJStride) October 7, 2024

The big Mel Stride moment in the third ballot. There are 16 Mel Stride votes (8 publicly known) with Cleverly /Tugendhat tied on 21 last time



Ex-Stride MPs (16)

Cleverly 3

Tugendhat 1

Jenrick 1

Badenoch 0

[3 named/no new endorsement]

[8 not public] https://t.co/jdCzVM3mNM — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) October 7, 2024

Today sees Tory MPs voting in the third round of the Tory leadership contest and James Cleverly has the momentum, the endorsement of Mel Stride should ensure Tugendhat goes out today and tomorrow sees the end of Badenoch.

TSE