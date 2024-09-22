Donald Trump and knocking up the voters

Republican activists in swing states say they have seen little sign of the teams tasked with knocking on doors and turning out infrequent voters on behalf of Donald Trump. https://t.co/XaXEq3bvts — The Associated Press (@AP) September 22, 2024

Despite polls such as today’s NBC poll putting Harris 5% ahead (the first time either Harris or Biden have led this year) I still maintain that this is a close election so this election will be one with marginal gains so I pay great attention to stories like the one AP are reporting in the Tweet above.

As a keen activist I know that knocking on doors and working those maybes to yeses then knocking them up on election day is key to winning elections and Republican activists agree with me. The question is why aren’t Team Trump focussing on this?

TSE