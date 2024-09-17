Jenrick continues his surge in the betting markets

After the second round result there was a bit of movement towards Badenoch but that seems to have dissipated with Robert Jenrick going past the 50% probability mark in the past week.

I think punters are coming to the view that Badenoch is unlikely to make the final two under the exhaustive ballot system (aka quasi-AV) voting system.

With Kamala Harris the favourite on Betfair to win in November coupled with Starmer’s stonking majority punters think 2024 is shaping up to be the year of the lawyer. What a time to be alive!

TSE