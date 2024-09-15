Getting the non voters out

Getting the non voters out

As a general rule in politics if you’re going to rely on non voters to win you an election then your campaign is in trouble because there’s a good reason these voters are perpetually non voters however Donald Trump has a good track record when it comes to non voters.

In 2020 he persuaded over eleven million more people to vote for him than did in 2016 which was a genuine shock to me. Joe Biden persuaded nearly sixteen million more people to vote for him in 2020 than Clintin in 2016 which wasn’t a shock, so I think this election will come down to which of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump can get the most regular non voters to vote for them.

TSE

