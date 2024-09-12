Why the Tories lost according to Tory members and the wider public Why the Tories lost according to Tory members and the wider public 12/9/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment What do Tory members think is the single biggest reason they lost in 2024?1. Party disunity: 16%2. Failure on immigration: 12%3. Failure to deliver on promises: 10%4. In power too long/public want change: 7%5. Not upholding conservative values: 6%Members answered in their… pic.twitter.com/vBlxsSkvW3— YouGov (@YouGov) September 10, 2024 Our previous article gave further insight into Tory members' thoughts on the road back to power.They support tacking right rather than to the centre by 51% to 34%, and 50% want to mainly target Reform UK voters vs 41% Labour/Lib Dem voters.https://t.co/wf7ngLd47o pic.twitter.com/KexUAihJSL— YouGov (@YouGov) September 10, 2024 TSE