So, it begins

Kemi Badenoch called for rich pensioners to lose their winter fuel payments during her 2022 Tory leadership launch.



Newly resurfaced clip shows she argued for means-testing. Notable given she’s criticised Labour for scrapping payments for all. https://t.co/CAbJclCBzJ — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) September 3, 2024

And for completeness here’s the response from the Badenoch camp.



They’re drawing a distinction b/w ending winter fuel payments for the richest and Labour’s approach (which sees around 10 mill of the 11 mill pensioners currently getting the payments lose out). pic.twitter.com/eTzTs1VQC0 — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) September 3, 2024

Today voting begins in the Tory leadership election and some past quotes from bandwagon jumping Badenoch from the 2022 leadership election where she effectively endorses Labour’s current policy on the winter fuel allowance.

If she becomes Tory leader it will blunt any Tory attacks on Labour’s winter fuel allowance policy because all Starmer et al have to do is use Badenoch’s words against her.

I suspect these comments will go down very badly with the predominantly elderly Tory members. I am comfortable in having a big red against Badenoch’s name in this race.

TSE