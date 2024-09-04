So, it begins
Today voting begins in the Tory leadership election and some past quotes from bandwagon jumping Badenoch from the 2022 leadership election where she effectively endorses Labour’s current policy on the winter fuel allowance.
If she becomes Tory leader it will blunt any Tory attacks on Labour’s winter fuel allowance policy because all Starmer et al have to do is use Badenoch’s words against her.
I suspect these comments will go down very badly with the predominantly elderly Tory members. I am comfortable in having a big red against Badenoch’s name in this race.
TSE