Support for an elected head of state up by a quarter since Charles became king

Two-thirds of Britons support the continuation of the monarchy, with little shift in opinion since Charles became King



Monarchy: 65% (-2, vs 14 September 2022)

Elected head of state: 25% (+5)https://t.co/whCsW8tdDp pic.twitter.com/T7SGVW25wa — YouGov (@YouGov) August 30, 2024

An increase of support for an elected head of state from 20% to 25% is an increase of 25% (5/20 = 25%). My use of statistics is unimpeachable.

TSE