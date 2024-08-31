A New Era For PB!
In the next 30 minutes or so, Politicalbetting is going to transition from Vanilla Forums for comments Commento.io.
Why?
Well, as some of you will have noticed, Vanilla came with a bunch of… issues. Specifically, many of you could only access the comments “backwards”. Of course, some people prefer it that way.
So:
We’re going to try Commento.io.
It may be a terrific success. It may be something we revert after 72 hours because it doesn’t run as well as previously.
Who knows 🙂
Fingers crossed.
Edit to add: Ah well, that didn’t work. Commento only supported threaded comments, which we’ve all agreed is a no no.
Robert