Harris pulls away from Trump in six of seven swing states, per a Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll. Usual caveats about margins of error, the election is months away, etc, etc. Still: Trump has clearly blown his ample pre-RNC momentum and Harris is surging.https://t.co/V2CoaPnPB6 pic.twitter.com/22sJ8p5osv — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) August 29, 2024

New Bloomberg/Morning Consult polls, via @playbookdc:



Wisconsin

Harris 52

Trump 44



Pennsylvania

Harris 51

Trump 47



Nevada

Harris 49

Trump 45



Michigan

Harris 49

Trump 46



NC/Georgia

Harris 49

Trump 47



Arizona

Harris 48

Trump 48



Averages not as good. PA lead worth watching. pic.twitter.com/1iaRkliFZg — Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) August 30, 2024

These are the polls I was expecting to see after the Democratic Party convention. My strategy is that Harris will be the favourite by the time of the first debate and if she comes through that unscathed she should maintain a lead on Betfair and the polls, that finding from Pennsylvania should have Trump Quakering.

This is still a very close election though.

TSE