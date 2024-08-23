Tory members want Badenoch but will she make the final two?

When polled against other candidates head to head, Kemi Badenoch leads in every contest



vs Cleverly: 47% – 38%

vs Jenrick: 48% – 33%

vs Tugendhat: 49% – 31%

vs Patel: 55% – 26%

vs Stride: 61% – 14%



not shown are those who answered don’t know/would not vote… pic.twitter.com/HdJNpueArF — YouGov (@YouGov) August 23, 2024

My strategy for laying Kemi Badenoch in the race to succeed Sunak is that Tory MPs will ensure she isn’t in the final two but if that assumption turns out to be wrong then I will be going to the poorhouse.

YouGov have an excellent track record in Tory leadership elections so I trust this polling implicitly, in some of the other head to heads it shows Robert Jenrick might be misunderestimated by the betting markets

In match ups against four other Tory leadership contenders, Robert Jenrick loses to Kemi Badenoch, ties with Tom Tugendhat, and easily beats Mel Stride and Priti Patel

The battle of the former home secretaries: Conservative party members would choose James Cleverly over Priti Patel for next Tory leader

TSE