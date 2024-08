Kamala Harris is about to make the most important choice of her campaign: Who should be her running mate? Nation writers make their cases for the strongest vice-presidential candidate.https://t.co/Z89Cjh7DzT — The Nation (@thenation) July 31, 2024

My expectation is that Harris will receive another boost in the polls after she picks her running mate and from the convention which will make anyone who didn’t jump on Kamala Harris odds at the start of last month feeling sicker than a cyclist with piles when Robert tipped her to win. Her chances of winning the election was as low as 3.2% this time last month.

August is looking the month of crossover on the major political betting markets.

TSE