Let’s talk about sextet

Six candidates have made it onto the ballot to succeed Rishi Sunak as Tory leader



They are: Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick, Priti Patel, Mel Stride and Tom Tugendhat https://t.co/Zoio6OgE8z — PoliticsHome (@politicshome) July 29, 2024

Bob Blackman, chair of the 1922 Committee, said there would be "yellow cards" for Tory leadership candidates who act too aggressively or resort to personal insultshttps://t.co/Zoio6OgE8z — PoliticsHome (@politicshome) July 29, 2024

fascinating isn't it? I'd love to believe Braverman's right and her party just isn't hateful enough towards migrants to pick her…



…but the more likely explanation is she's rude to colleagues and a bloody loose cannon and so they'd be fucking mad to put her in charge. https://t.co/rLlX1WeAkt — jonn elledge (@JonnElledge) July 28, 2024

With Suella Braverman going all The Inbetweeners and saying her ten nominees go to another school and not standing we now have the final six for the Tory leadership contest, I was laying Suella Braverman for this contest so her announcement is news to my ears and betting portfolio.

I still think Kemi Badenoch won’t win and possibly the soon to be favourites will be Robert Jenrick and Tom Tugendhat.

A reminder this contest has over three months to go and the result will be announced on the 2nd of November, otherwise known as the Day of the Dead, draw your own conclusions.

TSE