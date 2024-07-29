Let’s talk about sextet
With Suella Braverman going all The Inbetweeners and saying her ten nominees go to another school and not standing we now have the final six for the Tory leadership contest, I was laying Suella Braverman for this contest so her announcement is news to my ears and betting portfolio.
I still think Kemi Badenoch won’t win and possibly the soon to be favourites will be Robert Jenrick and Tom Tugendhat.
A reminder this contest has over three months to go and the result will be announced on the 2nd of November, otherwise known as the Day of the Dead, draw your own conclusions.
TSE