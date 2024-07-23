Will Trump dump J.D. Vance?

In other another instance in 2016, Vance liked a tweet that said Trump committed “serial sexual assault.”



“Maybe the Central Park 5 could take out a full-page ad to condemn the coddling of thug real estate barons who commit serial sexual assault.”https://t.co/UHuvisShh6 — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) July 23, 2024

In both 2016 and 2023, JD Vance described the allegations against Trump as "he said, she said" situations.



In 2016: "Do you believe Donald Trump, who always tells the truth? Just kidding."



In 2023: "I trust my friend."https://t.co/UHuvisShh6 pic.twitter.com/I65BSDeqlN — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) July 23, 2024

A spokesperson for Vance told CNN, “JD’s tweets and comments about President Trump from nearly a decade ago are old news that have been addressed numerous times since he entered the political world. They don’t reflect his views on President Trump today and haven’t for many… — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) July 23, 2024

A fun betting market would be to see if Trump replaces J.D. Vance before the election. Normally the choice of running mates doesn’t normally impact election results but I wonder if the choice of J.D. Vance might be an exception.

His latest views are like to put off independent votes and his past comments on Trump are likely to feature heavily in Harris campaign’s ads. The comments by Vance are going to annoY Trump who demands fealty from those who work for him, Trump was quite content to sit back and watch his supporters try and attempt to execute Mike Pence.

