Will Trump dump J.D. Vance?
A fun betting market would be to see if Trump replaces J.D. Vance before the election. Normally the choice of running mates doesn’t normally impact election results but I wonder if the choice of J.D. Vance might be an exception.
His latest views are like to put off independent votes and his past comments on Trump are likely to feature heavily in Harris campaign’s ads. The comments by Vance are going to annoY Trump who demands fealty from those who work for him, Trump was quite content to sit back and watch his supporters try and attempt to execute Mike Pence.
TSE