Lawyers are awesome, a continuing series

THE YEAR OF THE PROSECUTOR? pic.twitter.com/rbSzH6YxML — Finn ? (@finnwright16_) July 22, 2024

It is often said televised political debates do not effect elections but last month’s debate absolutely upended that axiom and I wonder if another debate could be another gamechanger.

The prosecutor versus the serial criminal would be pure box office and it could be political theatre like we’ve never seen before. If the self confessed pussy grabber and Insurrection-in-Chief ducks out of any debates with Harris then that should lead to a boost for Harris in the polls.

As an aside I am not reading too much into the polls right now, Sir Robert Worcester used to say big political events used to take a fortnight to be fully processed by the electorate.

I think we will get a better idea of the election outcome after the Democratic Party convention next month which will give Harris and her Vice President nominee an opportunity to fully introduce themselves to the nation.

For example J.D. Vance is likely to be the craziest Vice President since Aaron Burr and her choice of veep could boost the Dems and the Republicans might be off balance as they’ve been wargaming this election expecting to face Biden.

TSE