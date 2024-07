Overall, fewer than one in five Britons are consistently right-wing in their party preferences, i.e. rank the Conservatives and Reform UK ahead of every other party, compared to 40% who rank all major progressive parties ahead of them.https://t.co/ZlB0dOtvPz pic.twitter.com/cQQfMP022k — YouGov (@YouGov) July 17, 2024

The proposed merger of the Conservatives and Reform UK might struggle to bring all both party's voters with it. 51% of 2024 Tories favour the Lib Dems over Reform, with 34% preferring Labour to Nigel Farage's party. Meanwhile, 25% of Reform UK voters rank Labour and 30% the Lib… pic.twitter.com/BOiJX1JzHn — YouGov (@YouGov) July 17, 2024

The two things that stand out for me is the Lib Dems having such broad popularity which if they maintain until the next election means they should do well with tactical voting.

Secondly why simply adding the Reform and Tory vote shares in polls and thinking that is the way for the Tories to win again is a deeply flawed idea.

TSE