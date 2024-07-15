The power of imagery.

The Trump campaign has a great deal of thanks to give to Evan Vucci. For it is he that has taken what will be the defining photo of the 2024 US election.

Whether you like it or not, the picture is not dissimilar to that most iconic of American photos – the flag raising atop Mount Suribachi during the final stages of the Pacific War (Iwo Jima). This I believe will resonate particularly with older voters and strengthens Trump’s (Although not a certainty) chances of the White House.

The betting odds (Currently Trump at 70-75% chance) are not wrong for him.

Pulpstar