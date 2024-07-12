It feels like a tipping point has been reached with Biden
In the last few days it appears plenty of Dems are prepared to go on record saying they want Biden to stand down as the nominee, it is expected that number will increase once Biden has completed his duties at the NATO summit. Individual gaffes and poor performances can be dismissed but the cumulative effect of them are excessive and place a supererogatory burden on the Biden’s chances of being the nominee and winning the election in November.
With the Trump intending his second presidency as a revenge mission on those who have supposedly wronged him couplied with his other dangerous policies and the political catamites within the GOP and Supreme Court who are prepared to enable him the Dems need to pick somebody who can defeat Trump in November. Betfair is moving towards the belief that Kamala Harris will be the nominee. The media are reporting that Biden’s campaign are secretly testing Harris’s popularity against Trump
TSE