It feels like a tipping point has been reached with Biden

Prominent Democrats interviewed by CNN blamed the president's inner circle for keeping Biden away from unscripted settings and hiding his decline. https://t.co/WJvGc2Iy6P — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 11, 2024

This isn't normal or acceptable for an American president. It sounds like a story from an authoritarian country. https://t.co/ml2TRRVxiX pic.twitter.com/uqNiN02byL — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 11, 2024

BREAKING: Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin'



? Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/WRYTdan7bP — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 11, 2024

In the last few days it appears plenty of Dems are prepared to go on record saying they want Biden to stand down as the nominee, it is expected that number will increase once Biden has completed his duties at the NATO summit. Individual gaffes and poor performances can be dismissed but the cumulative effect of them are excessive and place a supererogatory burden on the Biden’s chances of being the nominee and winning the election in November.

With the Trump intending his second presidency as a revenge mission on those who have supposedly wronged him couplied with his other dangerous policies and the political catamites within the GOP and Supreme Court who are prepared to enable him the Dems need to pick somebody who can defeat Trump in November. Betfair is moving towards the belief that Kamala Harris will be the nominee. The media are reporting that Biden’s campaign are secretly testing Harris’s popularity against Trump

TSE