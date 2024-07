England finally gain revenge for the Raid on the Medway

HAS OLLIE WATKINS WON IT FOR ENGLAND?! ?????????????????????



ASTON VILLA'S OLLIE WATKINS IS A SUPERSTAR SHOOTER! ??#Euro2024 | #NEDENG pic.twitter.com/67Zpbwg6QQ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 10, 2024

“It’s come to our attention that England’s penalty in the first half was dubious, and that’s why we at the Good Law Project will be taking action against UEFA….” pic.twitter.com/NKSkiDMjht — Mo' (@mocent0) July 10, 2024

What a time to be a seller of Spanish flags and Spain's football kit in Scotland. — TSE (@TSEofPB) July 10, 2024

Tonight’s result is going to dominate everything in England for the next few days (and potentially longer if England win).



Just imagine how stupid the critics of Gareth Southgate must be feeling right now.

TSE