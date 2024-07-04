Election night guide

As we all await the bong at 10:00 PM, I’ve prepped up a few spreadsheets that will try and sort the wheat from the chaff.

Sheet 1

This is the most important, and should collate the early results, click here

At about 2:30, move onto sheet 2

The final sheet is here

Right now these this has every constituency, and is the most likely to fall over. The first two sheets are attempting to do less so with a fair wind should work OK.

The sheets are essentially a collation of MRPs and the Democracy Club databases in spreadsheet format. I’d urge everyone who can to update their records as quickly as possible on the night !

A big thanks to (1) Democracy Club (@democlub) / X for the data, Matt Singh for the provisional constituency times and everyone in the electoral data community for the MRPs.

Pulpstar