All three MRPs today bring bad news for the SNP edit – 4th MRP today does the same
All the MRPs show the Tories walloped worse than 1997. The most striking thing from the MRPs is the YouGov one showing Labour’s getting majority wider throughout the year, so much for swingback.
Perhaps Rishi Sunak calling an early election was a masterstroke as the Tories might have ended up with 20 MPs in a November election if that YouGov trend continued although I think Rishi Sunak will be full of regret of how badly he has campaigned.
When it comes to Rishi Sunak’s decision to call a July election he must be feeling like the couple who agreed to make home made porn. It sounded like a good idea at the time, he thought it would be fun to do, but now as he sits back and views his production, he must be thinking this hasn’t turned out how he expected it to turn out, whilst regretting his initial decision and feeling a bit nauseous about it all.
TSE
