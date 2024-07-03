All three MRPs today bring bad news for the SNP edit – 4th MRP today does the same

? Final @YouGov MRP shows Labour's majority increasing *again* to 212



Lab 431 (+6 from the last MRP)

Con 102 (-6)

Lib Dem 72 (+5)

SNP 18 (-2)

Reform 3 (-2)

Plaid 4 (-)

pic.twitter.com/S02dfRfP0T — Tom Calver (@TomHCalver) July 3, 2024

Final YouGov MRP shows Labour on course for historic election victory



Labour: 431 (+229 from GE2019 result)

Con: 102 (-263)

Lib Dem: 72 (+61)

SNP: 18 (-30)

Reform UK: 3 (+3)

Plaid: 3 (-1)

Green: 2 (+1)



Fieldwork: 19 June – 2 Julyhttps://t.co/JxacgEVIPW pic.twitter.com/g8G2mtbGTn — YouGov (@YouGov) July 3, 2024

? Our final MRP poll of the election campaign indicates that Labour are on course for a record-breaking 444 seats.



Seat counts

Labour: 444 (-6 since last week)

Conservative: 108 (-2)

Lib Dem: 57 (+7)

SNP: 15 (-1)

Reform: 2 (+1)

Plaid: 2 (-)

https://t.co/IwXIclr113 pic.twitter.com/RuUuEgvY1P — Focaldata (@focaldataHQ) July 3, 2024

? Our final @moreincommon_ @TheNewsAgents MRP projects a Labour majority of 210 & worst defeat in Tory Party history

?LAB 430 (+228)

?CON 126 (-239)

?LD 52 (+41)

?SNP 16 (-32)

?REF UK 2 (+2)

?GRN 1 (-)

? PLAID 2 (-2)

?? OTH 2 (+2)

N 13,556 | 24/6 to 1/7 pic.twitter.com/pU1iQy0bGF — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) July 3, 2024

All the MRPs show the Tories walloped worse than 1997. The most striking thing from the MRPs is the YouGov one showing Labour’s getting majority wider throughout the year, so much for swingback.

Perhaps Rishi Sunak calling an early election was a masterstroke as the Tories might have ended up with 20 MPs in a November election if that YouGov trend continued although I think Rishi Sunak will be full of regret of how badly he has campaigned.

When it comes to Rishi Sunak’s decision to call a July election he must be feeling like the couple who agreed to make home made porn. It sounded like a good idea at the time, he thought it would be fun to do, but now as he sits back and views his production, he must be thinking this hasn’t turned out how he expected it to turn out, whilst regretting his initial decision and feeling a bit nauseous about it all.

