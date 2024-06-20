Political betting dominates the news

Excl: Here's what happens if you scrape Betfair data for bets on a July election.



This graph cuts off at the end of 21 May, the day before Sunak announced the election.



There's a flood of bets that day – before Rishi formally told the cabinet and stood in Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/AfKyzAbDBQ — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) June 20, 2024

Things pick up from mid-morning on 21st May, the day before the announcement. By lunchtime people are piling in and taking any odds on July.



Who gambled? Why? No idea.



Betfair is unusually transparent, so here's what this looks like over four months. Other bookies, who knows. pic.twitter.com/b8hbAHdEhS — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) June 20, 2024

NEW: A Tory parliamentary candidate under investigation over a bet placed on the timing of the election is married to the Conservatives’ director of campaigning, party officials have told the @FT



Laura Saunders is under investigation by the Gambling Commission over an… — Lucy Fisher (@LOS_Fisher) June 20, 2024

A source in the gambling industry has told Sky's @JonCraig that they are expecting more names to be announced in relation to the alleged election date insider betting scandal.https://t.co/xe3etzhPTI



? Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/mBL91GkO2t — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 20, 2024

Given the sums matched I cannot get that outraged and because I tipped a July election at 20s back in March but those of who operate to a higher standard this is utterly reprehensible behaviour by various Tories. I suspect it fits in the belief that the Tories are sleazy and reminds the voters of things like the PPE scandals.

Occasionally I receive embargoed polls and I would never bet based on those polls until they became publicly available. Caesar’s wife and all that jazz.

For a lot of the current Tories ethics is a county in the East of England where a lot of the young ladies look like wotsits. Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should do it.

TSE