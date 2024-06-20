Political betting dominates the news

Given the sums matched I cannot get that outraged and because I tipped a July election at 20s back in March but those of who operate to a higher standard this is utterly reprehensible behaviour by various Tories. I suspect it fits in the belief that the Tories are sleazy and reminds the voters of things like the PPE scandals.

Occasionally I receive embargoed polls and I would never bet based on those polls until they became publicly available. Caesar’s wife and all that jazz.

For a lot of the current Tories ethics is a county in the East of England where a lot of the young ladies look like wotsits. Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should do it.

TSE

