By 32% to 26% Brits think Ed Davey would be a better PM than Rishi Sunak
I am not a fan of the best PM metric because the incumbent PM usually ends up having an incumbency bias but this polling is quite notable that the Sunak is doing worse than Ed Davey. Clearly Davey’s stunts aren’t damaging but a vote a winner against Sunak.
It may well be a harbinger that the Lib Dems do better in the Con v LD battlegrounds than the polls suggest.
On current prices I don’t think the Lib Dems are a sell or buy.
TSE