By 32% to 26% Brits think Ed Davey would be a better PM than Rishi Sunak

More Britons think Ed Davey would be a better PM than Rishi Sunak in our prime ministerial head-to-heads



Ed Davey: 32%

Rishi Sunak: 26%



Keir Starmer: 41%

Rishi Sunak: 21%



Rishi Sunak: 38%

Nigel Farage: 25%



Keir Starmer: 40%

Ed Davey: 14%



Keir Starmer: 50%

Nigel Farage: 25%… pic.twitter.com/ol1X4SvSug — YouGov (@YouGov) June 19, 2024

Current Lib Dem voters don't think Ed Davey will be a better prime minister than Keir Starmer



Keir Starmer: 39% better

Ed Davey: 35% better

Not sure: 24%https://t.co/NY3nu4x4Lp pic.twitter.com/56XvW5Hwy0 — YouGov (@YouGov) June 19, 2024

I am not a fan of the best PM metric because the incumbent PM usually ends up having an incumbency bias but this polling is quite notable that the Sunak is doing worse than Ed Davey. Clearly Davey’s stunts aren’t damaging but a vote a winner against Sunak.

It may well be a harbinger that the Lib Dems do better in the Con v LD battlegrounds than the polls suggest.

On current prices I don’t think the Lib Dems are a sell or buy.

TSE