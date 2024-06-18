Why do some right wing Tory MPs want to overturn a democratic vote?
As a lifelong Tory it dawned on me recently that whilst July 4th would be a very bad day for the Tory party it has the potential to get much worse for the party afterwards and the story in the Mail on Sunday seems to confirm that.
It is often said that Sir Keir Starmer is a lucky general and if the Tories and Reform remain fractured and trying to outdo each other on an extreme right wing agenda then Labour will easily win a second term.
The only consolation from this article is that it says these Tories many of them are Red Wall MPs, on the 5th of July I expect there will not be many Tory MPs left from the Red Wall.
TSE