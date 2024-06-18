Why do some right wing Tory MPs want to overturn a democratic vote?

EXC: A 'significant' number of Tory MPs will join Reform after the election if they don't get their preferred candidate in the final 2 for the next Tory leadership contest pic.twitter.com/196vN7D2xj — Anna Mikhailova (@AVMikhailova) June 16, 2024

Analysis of the seats the Tories could keep at the election suggests the party will be evenly split between rightward-leaning and moderate MPs, setting up the mother of all leadership contestshttps://t.co/7B6nOU9pf3 pic.twitter.com/gfxHr6xE8S — Esther Webber (@estwebber) June 18, 2024

As @HCH_Hill predicts there will be an almighty blame game between left and right, but there will be an advantage for a candidate who could “rise above it and do something more useful” than simply descending into tribal warfare — Esther Webber (@estwebber) June 18, 2024

As a lifelong Tory it dawned on me recently that whilst July 4th would be a very bad day for the Tory party it has the potential to get much worse for the party afterwards and the story in the Mail on Sunday seems to confirm that.

It is often said that Sir Keir Starmer is a lucky general and if the Tories and Reform remain fractured and trying to outdo each other on an extreme right wing agenda then Labour will easily win a second term.

The only consolation from this article is that it says these Tories many of them are Red Wall MPs, on the 5th of July I expect there will not be many Tory MPs left from the Red Wall.

TSE