A Portillo moment for a new generation?

New Mail on Sunday poll shows Rishi Sunak on course to lose his own seat. https://t.co/j6mYjIb4hv — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) June 9, 2024

The (literally for some) seminal moment of the 1997 general election was Defence Secretary Michael Portillo and likely next Tory leader losing his seat and according to some polls we might be headed for something even more spectacular this year.

The Tories losing Richmond & Northallerton feels like a the ravens fleeing of the Tower of London of moment, I just cannot see it happening despite Sunak’s best efforts.

Below are the odds from Ladbrokes for Sunak’s seat and I think the 1/4 represents a 25% return in fewer than four weeks.

TSE