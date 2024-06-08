What to do if and when crossover happens

— the immediate fear in CCHQ is Farage’s return and Sunak’s D-Day disaster will see Reform crossover in some polls as soon as this weekend



— pollsters see that as plausible



— Tories now worry they’ll end up with less than 100 seats



— see this chart >>https://t.co/Qow0bREjeV pic.twitter.com/Vxkh866Bvn — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) June 8, 2024

— here’s @Scarlett__Mag on how Reform could now surge further in the polls >>https://t.co/Qow0bREjeV pic.twitter.com/8uOYYcsxOA — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) June 8, 2024

— ministers say Sunak made disastrous error calling July election



— they’re damning of the campaign



— one said apologising for D-Day was incompetent + only drew more attention



— PM should’ve hired veteran campaigners not relied on No10 team, they saidhttps://t.co/Qow0bRER4t — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) June 8, 2024

— some want Sunak to offer Farage whatever it takes for a deal, but team Farage say no chance



— Tories now say Farage poses a long-term existential threat, as he’ll try to use his platform in parliament to force them to the righthttps://t.co/Qow0bRER4t — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) June 8, 2024

— if snap election defeat sees Farage launch a hostile takeover of the Tories, it could go down as one of the greatest miscalculations in British political history, minister says



— that could see Sunak remembered as an even worse PM than Truss, they sayhttps://t.co/Qow0bREjeV — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) June 8, 2024

Like CCHQ I wouldn’t be astonished to see Reform ahead of the Tories with a BPC registered pollster in a GB wide poll in the next few days. If that happens I expect the betting markets to have a moment.

We’ve been here before, back in 2010 after the first debate the Lib Dems surged from third to first in the polls thanks to Nick Clegg’s performance. The market wildly overreacted which allowed for great profits such as the Lib Dems moved to 100 seats on the spreads and Lib Dems started talking about taking seats like Witney.

One thing that has been consistent under Nigel Farage associated parties is that they do terribly under first past the post elections so when crossover happens it is likely to expect Reform to have a poor election night in terms of seats, I can see them only winning Clacton and Rotherham (where the Tories have failed to put up a candidate.)

It looks like Reform are a sell with Sporting Index but the potential downside is much than the upside so I might stick to the seat bands/individual seat markets.

