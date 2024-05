?? NEW: How likely is a hung parliament?



Local elections gave some Tories hope that the election will be close.



But when all is said and done, national opinion polls – which give a 21pt Labour lead – are rarely *that* wrong



In today's @thetimes

The best guide, instead, remains voting intention opinion polls – which, according to our poll tracker, currently give a Labour lead of 21 points.



For a hung parliament, Sunak needs a few big things to happen…

The other is for the polls to be spectacularly wrong. Yes, it’s possible, says @markpack – but we’d be talking about a once in decades type error.



Right before 2019, for example, opinion polls were about 1.5% out…



More in @thetimes

I like this analysis by Tom Calver of The Times. My key takeaway is from the final tweet is how accurate the polls are two weeks before the election.

The other key takeaway is the polls always narrow once the election is called which is something punters and everybody else should remember lest it lead to panic/pessimism/false optimism depending on your view point.

Betting on a hung parliament now appears to be a courageous decision in the Yes, Prime Minister sense.

TSE