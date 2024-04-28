All the perfumes of Arabia will not sweeten this little hand
So there we have it, the price for Ash Regan backing Humza Yousaf in the vote of no confidence in First Minister, the SNP need to stand aside in some Holyrood seats for Alba.
To be frank that’s a complete non starter, Alba received 1.66% of the vote in the list component of the 2021 Holyrood elections and Alex Salmond’s is even more unpopular than Boris Johnson with Scots.
If Yousaf agreed with this proposal his own party would oust him as I don’t think Peter Wishart is an outlier.
If there’s any liquidity in this market then I will be very interested in backing No on whether Humza Yousaf is First Minister on the day of the next UK wide general election, he appears doomed either way as he is currently begging Unionist parties to support him.
TSE