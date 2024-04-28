All the perfumes of Arabia will not sweeten this little hand

?EXCLUSIVE: Alex Salmond today tells Humza Yousaf that to continue as Scottish first minister he must agree an electoral pact which would see the SNP step aside in some Holyrood seats ?? https://t.co/XHIwWS133O — The Times and The Sunday Times Scotland (@timesscotland) April 27, 2024

There is simply no way the SNP could ever give any concession to the unelectable Alba Party. For good reason they have never won an election to anything and if we were to even think of entertaining them they would quickly bring us down to their level. https://t.co/7ieIzrJAOI — Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) April 27, 2024

Labour politicians already tweeting this image. Sums up Humza Yousaf’s problem. pic.twitter.com/ROPlCatXAH — Paul Hutcheon (@paulhutcheon) April 28, 2024

So there we have it, the price for Ash Regan backing Humza Yousaf in the vote of no confidence in First Minister, the SNP need to stand aside in some Holyrood seats for Alba.

To be frank that’s a complete non starter, Alba received 1.66% of the vote in the list component of the 2021 Holyrood elections and Alex Salmond’s is even more unpopular than Boris Johnson with Scots.

If Yousaf agreed with this proposal his own party would oust him as I don’t think Peter Wishart is an outlier.

If there’s any liquidity in this market then I will be very interested in backing No on whether Humza Yousaf is First Minister on the day of the next UK wide general election, he appears doomed either way as he is currently begging Unionist parties to support him.

TSE