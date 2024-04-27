The public reject Rayner’s nasty insults
This polling is unsurprising because height, like skin colour, is one of those immutable characteristics but I don’t think it will cause Angela Rayner any problems in the short term.
Finally we do have a betting market on Angela Rayner’s future. I don’t think is any value in backing No and there may well be a smidgen of value in backing Yes particularly if we have a summer election, a near 14% return in a few week looks attractive from a story which appears to be the thinnest of thin gruels.
TSE