The public reject Rayner’s nasty insults

With Angela Rayner calling Rishi Sunak a "pint-sized loser", do Britons think it is acceptable to tease someone for being short?



Acceptable: 26%

Unacceptable: 67%https://t.co/GaMHY5UIwR pic.twitter.com/EnhYz0eivj — YouGov (@YouGov) April 26, 2024

This polling is unsurprising because height, like skin colour, is one of those immutable characteristics but I don’t think it will cause Angela Rayner any problems in the short term.

Finally we do have a betting market on Angela Rayner’s future. I don’t think is any value in backing No and there may well be a smidgen of value in backing Yes particularly if we have a summer election, a near 14% return in a few week looks attractive from a story which appears to be the thinnest of thin gruels.

TSE