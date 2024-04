Liz Truss has said she has "unfinished business" in politics, but 68% of Britons say they would not like it if she returned to frontline politics – only 9% would be pleased to see her returnhttps://t.co/46bk1DLjgr pic.twitter.com/1SKnm3drne — YouGov (@YouGov) April 22, 2024

This is why Liz Truss remains a great lay in the next Tory leader/PM markets. I suspect those who would like her back is inflated by non Tories who want the Tories destroyed forever and see her return as the best to achieve that.

Only somebody with a fetish for sadomasochistic pain, punishment, and humiliation would want to see Liz Truss back as Tory leader/PM.

TSE