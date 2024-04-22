Actual pew research by Pew Research

How many people go to church weekly?



Surveys say it's about 1 in 5 Americans.



Cell phone tracker data say it's actually closer to 1 in 20 Americans.



Fascinating new working paper!https://t.co/T7Hh4Ucj1w pic.twitter.com/pLmlVe1J6V — John B. Holbein (@JohnHolbein1) April 15, 2024

Comparing survey and cell phone tracking data of religious attendance by state.



Look at Utah! pic.twitter.com/mSsXy0zHJe — John B. Holbein (@JohnHolbein1) April 15, 2024

American think tank and pollster the Pew Research Centre have conducted some actual pew research. One in five respondents said they visited church recently but other data says that is more like one in twenty.

In my humble opinion one of the reasons we have regular polling failures on both sides of the pond is that people give duff answers, particularly if it makes them look bad, God botherers are no different to the rest of us. Some people pretend to be holier than thou, some people pretend to be prolier than thou.

TSE