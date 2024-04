Outrageous leaflet barchartmaxxing for @MSmithsonPB and @TSEofPB to enjoy — Yain (@I_Am_Yain) April 5, 2024

I salute Mike Munson of the Green Party for this awesome bar chart which is one of the truly logic defying bar charts I have ever seen and I’ve been following Lib Dem bar chart crimes since the last century.

TSE