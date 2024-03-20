Housing: Who to blame and the solution

"It’s Tony Blair’s fault if you can’t buy a house", according to a recent Telegraph column



Last year, 52% of Brits put a great/fair level of blame for UK housing problems on Labour govts from 1997-2010 – but 71% say the same of Tory govts since 2010https://t.co/nLilJLTnQt pic.twitter.com/JD18tDySMX — YouGov (@YouGov) March 19, 2024

A Guardian article has suggested that mass scale housebuilding is not necessary to solve the UK's housing crisis – nevertheless, 60% of Britons say they support a "large increase" in the amount of new housing built in Britainhttps://t.co/EF8cBSzpik pic.twitter.com/eao3DADgQP — YouGov (@YouGov) March 20, 2024

If there’s one group in this country I absolutely wish would disappear from British politics and it is NIMBYs who seem to be a part of every major political party.

The country wants more houses built, the foundation of Mrs Thatcher’s policies was helping the lower classes to own their homes. The Tories have had fourteen years to fix the housing crisis and barely scratched the surface.

I can only hope a Starmer led government can fix the issues and build more homes, I hope he crushes the NIMBYs, Tories should hope he does as well as I strongly believe that becoming a home owners begets Tory voters.

TSE