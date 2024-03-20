Housing: Who to blame and the solution
If there’s one group in this country I absolutely wish would disappear from British politics and it is NIMBYs who seem to be a part of every major political party.
The country wants more houses built, the foundation of Mrs Thatcher’s policies was helping the lower classes to own their homes. The Tories have had fourteen years to fix the housing crisis and barely scratched the surface.
I can only hope a Starmer led government can fix the issues and build more homes, I hope he crushes the NIMBYs, Tories should hope he does as well as I strongly believe that becoming a home owners begets Tory voters.
TSE