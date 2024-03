What do we want and when do we want it

When do you want the next general election to be?



Spring 2024: 33%

Summer 2024: 16%

Autumn 2024: 16%

Winter 2024: 5%

January 2025: 7%https://t.co/5YJNFN4KKK pic.twitter.com/a14xd7rsXf — YouGov (@YouGov) March 6, 2024

Fun fact, 7 is the percentage of voters who want an election in January, 7% will be the Tory share of the vote at the general election if they hold a general election which straddles the Christmas holidays.

TSE