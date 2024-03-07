What is Sunak up to?
Last year I wrote a piece pointing out that Suank was walking into an avoidable elephant sized trap from Labour and the timing of the election, fortunately he took my advice and confirmed that the election would be in the second half of the year.
So I am perplexed by Sunak’s comments today as it would be courageous to hold an election when the current polling indicates on course for an epochal defeat that could rival Labour’s defeat in 1931.
I still feel a May election is as unlikely as Boris Johnson telling the truth.
TSE
