What is Sunak up to?

When you're worried Labour are going to accuse you of bottling a May election, certainly an interesting tactic to then not deny a May election

'Stop the dithering, the delay and the uncertainty and confirm May 2nd as the date of the next general election'.



Labour's Sir Keir_Starmer says "Britain deserves better and Labour are ready".



? Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/kliifXMIlj — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 6, 2024

Last year I wrote a piece pointing out that Suank was walking into an avoidable elephant sized trap from Labour and the timing of the election, fortunately he took my advice and confirmed that the election would be in the second half of the year.

So I am perplexed by Sunak’s comments today as it would be courageous to hold an election when the current polling indicates on course for an epochal defeat that could rival Labour’s defeat in 1931.

I still feel a May election is as unlikely as Boris Johnson telling the truth.

TSE

