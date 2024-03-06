George Osborne is right

George Osborne on the Budget: “It is not the silver bullet that’s going to rescue the Tory Party’s fortunes."



[He does than add: "But it is a strong salvo that opens the long campaign to the next general election.”] — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) March 6, 2024

Here’s the chart the Chancellor didn’t want to talk about.

After this Budget, the UK tax burden will still be heading up to the highest level since the aftermath of WWII.

A bit lower than last time around, but still heading ever higher… pic.twitter.com/NmINuf1hKo — Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) March 6, 2024

Jeremy Hunt has been a cabinet minister for 3,873 days (10 years, 7 months, 6 days) out of the last 14 years of Conservative government.



In his budget today, he raises the issue of "historic underinvestment" in the regionshttps://t.co/TvLdqK1A7G — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) March 6, 2024

Today’s budget didn’t feel like a budget that kicks off a general election campaign in the way Norman Lamont’s budget did in 1992 nor George Osborne’s budget in 2015. I suspect we will have an Autumn statement that will kick off the general election campaign.

Just look at that Ipsos polling, the Tories need time to turn that around or at least make it less bad, an election in May doesn’t give them that time, particularly if they are stealing policies from Labour that they have previously derided.

There is a golden rule about budgets is the ones that are cheered on the day usually fall apart in the future, give it a few weeks and we can if there is any movement in the polls.

TSE