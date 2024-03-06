George Osborne is right
Today’s budget didn’t feel like a budget that kicks off a general election campaign in the way Norman Lamont’s budget did in 1992 nor George Osborne’s budget in 2015. I suspect we will have an Autumn statement that will kick off the general election campaign.
Just look at that Ipsos polling, the Tories need time to turn that around or at least make it less bad, an election in May doesn’t give them that time, particularly if they are stealing policies from Labour that they have previously derided.
There is a golden rule about budgets is the ones that are cheered on the day usually fall apart in the future, give it a few weeks and we can if there is any movement in the polls.
TSE