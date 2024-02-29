George Galloway is no longer the favourite to win Rochdale

This morning Galloway was the favourite this morning to win the by election but as we can see now Azhar Ali, the official but disowned Labour candidate, has become the favourite but the betting markets can often be wrong.

I remember the 2006 Dunfermline and West Fife by-election where when the candidates walked on to the stage Labour were the overwhelming favourites at close to 1.01 on Betfair and yet when the results were announced the Lib Dems won by nearly 2,000 votes.

Post your predictions for the by election result in the comments.

How I expect the Rochdale result to be announced in the early hours of tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8CTi1eh1PQ — TSE (@TSEofPB) February 29, 2024

TSE