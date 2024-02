Appeal panel found no evidence of report being leaked to press and concluded that Benton's arguments were "misconceived or erroneous." Benton is believed to be planning to stand as an independent in the by-election — Billy Kenber (@billykenber) February 20, 2024

Should be easiest of Lab wins in one of the most deprived seats in the country. Eyes will be on just how low the Tory vote falls and whether Reform can exceed expectations (they didn’t in Wborough).



Labour’s candidate (unlike in Rochdale) already in place, it’s @ChrisPWebb. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) February 20, 2024

Sunak’s very unlucky that he keeps on having so many by-elections which he inevitably loses, this time in Blackpool South, which is part of the English Riviera for those of you unfamiliar with the North.

I cannot see any markets yet for this by-election but I cannot see anything other than a Labour gain even before Scott Benton stands as an independent and splits the Tory vote.

TSE