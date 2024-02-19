How many Tory by-election losses will revert back at GE2024?

Table from Wikipedia

As we all know this has been a terrible Parliament for the Conservatives in parliamentary by-elections. As well as LAB the LDs have picked a quite a few seats.

But how many of the Tory losses go back to Sunak’s party at the general election?

Certainly the history of recent general elections suggests that most will revert back.

One factor of course is that the boundaries at the general election will be different. Also the amount of money that the parties can spend on local campaigns could add a lot of constraints to Labour and the Lib Dems.

My guess is that three or four of the above will be won back.

Mike Smithson