Sir Graham Brady’s postie may get a hernia in the next few days

The by-election caveats do apply, as ever, but these results are very much in line with current polling (allowing that – all else being equal, which it is here but not in Rochdale – by-elections always exaggerate national swing). — David Herdson (@DavidHerdson) February 16, 2024

Swing of 28.6% in Wellingborough from Conservative to Labour is only just shy of the record 29.1% swing in 1994 in Dudley West from Tory to Labour and far surpasses even Labour’s already large previous swings this parliament. — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) February 16, 2024

Biggest Con-Lab by-election swing since 2019 and second biggest since 1945.



Thanks to @DanielJDunford for these excellent and speedily-produced graphs pic.twitter.com/xXS5UeUY0b — Tamara Cohen (@tamcohen) February 16, 2024

What is most striking is that three out of four worst Tory by election defeats to Labour since 1945 have come in the last year under Sunak’s leadership, at some point Tory MPs will be thinking even a tub of lard, a lettuce, or Liz Truss would do a better job than Sunak.

I suspect a significant body of Tory MPs will think the way to salvation is chasing the 13% of Reform voters which will be a mistake.

The main betting hot take, lay a May election, yesterday’s recession news and these by-elections ensure the May election will not happen, the plans for a tax cutting budget next month are now in abeyance.

Exclusive



Jeremy Hunt has **shelved** plans for a 2p income tax cut at the Budget



Also done the same with plans for 2p off NI employee contributions



Both for now deemed unaffordable after OBR slashed fiscal headroom



(*Though 3 more OBR forecasts to go)https://t.co/9ssGmlsjul pic.twitter.com/XoNt4w9LtX — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) February 15, 2024

