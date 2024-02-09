The SNP’s lead in Scotland down to just 7%

The above maps show what happened in Scotland at the last general election. As can be seen the SNP was totally dominant with LAB reduced to a just single seat.

A new Scotland poll from Ipsos just out suggests we should expect something very different at GE2024.

The SNP vote lead is down to just 7%. However, this is down from a 12-point lead in May 2023 and a 10-point lead in November 2023. Voter preferences are broadly similar to Ipsos’ previous poll in November 2023, with the SNP on 39% (-1 since November), Labour on 32% (+2), the Conservatives on 14% (-1), the Liberal Democrats on 6% (unchanged), the Green Party on 4% (+1) and 4% supporting other parties or candidates (-1).

This is god news for Starmer.

Mike Smithson