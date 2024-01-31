Today is Server Move Day

The current PB server, which I shall call Icarus, has been doing excellent service for six years. But is now beginning to show its age. With this year having both US elections and UK elections, it’s time for an upgrade.

I am a lot better system admin than I was when PB first started, so there’s at least a 50% chance that the server migration will happen without a hitch. It is, however, entirely possible that today will see a small amount of downtime.

Remember: if the main site is down, you can almost always see the comments at https://vf.politicalbetting.com.

Thanks (part-time server admin), Robert