Peter Mandelson could well be right – LAB’s poll lead is artificial

I happen to agree with Mandelson and I don’t believe that the election will see party vote shares in line with what the polls are currently predicting.

A big factor, as I have pointed out before, is that LAB’s poll lead is very much driven by those GE2019 CON voters who are now saying “don’t know”.

I still think that Starmer will be the PM after the election but his majority (if indeed there is one) will be much smaller than what the polls are currently showing.

A real worry for LAB, I would argue, is if the blue team gets rid of Sunak who I regard as a huge liability.

Mike Smithson