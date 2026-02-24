All right stop, collaborate and listen, ICE is back with my brand new invention

Reform UK’s ICE-style deportation plan condemned as ‘sadistic’ — The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 2026-02-23T16:12:18Z

63% of Britons have a negative view of the United States' ICE agency, as Reform UK announces it would create a British equivalent to carry out proposals to deport hundreds of thousands migrants per yearNegative: 63%Neither: 8%Positive: 11%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-02-23T17:10:04.558Z

One of the things that I feel will be bad for Reform at the next general election is if they are seen as importing the (worst) excesses of the Trump administration.

Now they have confirmed their plans for a UK ICE then as we can see with the polling above ICE is seen as very negative by most Brits, I’d expect Labour and the other parties to ruthlessly exploit this plan from Farage, except the Tories, as Kemi Badenoch in the past has said she also wants to see a UK ICE. These are the sort of policies that will ensure a massive tactical vote against Reform.

TSE

