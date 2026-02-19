Tactical voting ahoy

?/ With tactical voting ever more common, who do voters back when only two parties have a chance in their seat?Con 31% v Ref 24%Lab 35% v Ref 31%Lab 29% v Con 28%LD 41% v Ref 29%LD 34% v Con 26%LD 29% v Lab 21%LD 26% v Grn 25%Grn 42% v Ref 27%Grn 37% v Con 29%Grn 30% v Lab 20% — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-02-18T09:41:00.164Z

In the event only Reform UK and Labour stood a chance of winning in a seat…Current LD votersLab: 58%Ref: 10%Stick with LD: 22%Current Grn votersLab: 57%Ref: 3%Stick with Green: 35%Current Con votersRef: 41%Lab: 9%Stick with Con: 36%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-02-18T09:41:00.165Z

In the event only Reform UK and the Conservatives stood a chance of winning in a seat…Current LD votersCon: 45%Ref: 4%Stick with LD: 29%Current Lab votersCon: 30%Ref: 4%Stick with Lab: 35%Current Grn votersCon: 25%Ref: 2%Stick with Grn: 55%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-02-18T09:41:00.166Z

In the event only the Conservatives and Labour stood a chance of winning in a seat…Current Grn votersLab: 44%Con: 5%Stick with Grn: 46%Current LD votersLab: 43%Con: 19%Stick with LD: 28%Current Ref voters:Con: 44%Lab: 3%Stick with Ref: 41%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-02-18T09:41:00.167Z

In the event only Labour and the Greens stood a chance of winning in a seat…Current LD votersGrn: 42%Lab: 29%Stick with LD: 16%Current Con votersGrn: 22%Lab: 12%Stick with Con: 41%Current Ref votersGrn: 16%Lab: 7%Stick with Ref: 54%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-02-18T09:41:00.168Z

In the event only the Conservatives and Lib Dems stood a chance of winning in a seat…Current Lab votersLD: 63%Con: 6%Stick with Lab: 21%Current Grn votersLD: 57%Con: 5%Stick with Grn: 35%Current Ref votersLD: 7%Con: 45%Stick with Ref: 37%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-02-18T09:41:00.169Z

63-77% of current Labour voters would tactically vote Lib Dem or Green to prevent the Conservatives or Reform UK winning in their seatIf their seat was a contest between the two right-wing parties, 30% are prepared to back the Tories, while 35% would stick with Labour and 17% would not vote — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-02-18T09:41:00.170Z

If their seat was a contest between the Conservatives and Labour, the Lib Dems or the Greens, current Reform UK voters would be divided between the 37-41% who would stick with Reform UK and the 43-45% who would tactically vote for the Toriesyougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-02-18T09:41:00.171Z

If their seat was a contest between Reform UK and Labour, 41% of current Conservatives would switch to Reform to stop Labour winningIn a contest between Reform UK and the Lib Dems, a similar 37% would back Nigel Farage's party, though 24% would switch to Ed Davey'syougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-02-18T09:41:00.172Z

While 73% of current Lib Dem voters would tactically vote Green to stop Reform UK from winning their seat, this falls to 58% willing to back Labour in a contest between them and Reform and just 43% open to backing Labour to stop the Tories in their seatyougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-02-18T09:41:00.173Z

While 67% of current Green voters would tactically vote Lib Dem to stop Reform UK from winning their seat, this falls to 57% willing to back Labour in a contest between them and Reform and just 44% open to backing Labour to stop the Tories in their seatyougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-02-18T09:41:00.174Z

One of the reasons the next election will be difficult to predict is I expect a level of tactical voting hitherto unseen in a UK general election, my expectation is that tactical voting will be sub-optimal for Reform.

TSE

